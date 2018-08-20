 
South Africa 20.8.2018 10:57 am

WATCH: CCTV footage of hit-and-run accident in Witpoortjie

Adéle Bloem
A screenshot of the CCTV footage.

A screenshot of the CCTV footage.

The driver who caused the accident left the scene shortly after the collision.

A hit-and-run incident took place on the corner of Generaal Pienaar Avenue and Jan van Rooyen Street just before 6pm on Sunday, reports Roodepoort Record.

According to CCTV footage, the driver of a white bakkie failed to stop at the centre median in the dual carriageway to check for oncoming traffic. He drove straight through, and collided with an oncoming vehicle.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Sandton security guard hit by car walks away relatively unscathed

In the footage, the driver and passengers of the bakkie can be seen getting out of the vehicle, and appear to be having a discussion about whether they should stay on scene or not. The driver walking away, turns around, appears to take the keys from the ignition, and then leaves the scene.

At this stage, it is not known if anyone was injured in the collision.

