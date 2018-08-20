WATCH: CCTV footage of hit-and-run accident in Witpoortjie

A hit-and-run incident took place on the corner of Generaal Pienaar Avenue and Jan van Rooyen Street just before 6pm on Sunday, reports Roodepoort Record.

According to CCTV footage, the driver of a white bakkie failed to stop at the centre median in the dual carriageway to check for oncoming traffic. He drove straight through, and collided with an oncoming vehicle.

In the footage, the driver and passengers of the bakkie can be seen getting out of the vehicle, and appear to be having a discussion about whether they should stay on scene or not. The driver walking away, turns around, appears to take the keys from the ignition, and then leaves the scene.

At this stage, it is not known if anyone was injured in the collision.