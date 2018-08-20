Precious furbabies up for adoption at the Sandton SPCA this week

The Sandton SPCA has sent through a number of precious pets up for adoption this week to Sandton Chronicle.

Please note that there is a fee attached which covers the cost of vaccinations, deworming and sterilising. There will also be a home inspection before an animal can be adopted.

Details: To adopt a pet please contact adopt@sandtonspca.org.za or call them on 011 444 7730.

