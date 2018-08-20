Precious furbabies up for adoption at the Sandton SPCA this week

The Sandton SPCA has sent through a number of precious pets up for adoption this week to Sandton Chronicle.
Please note that there is a fee attached which covers the cost of vaccinations, deworming and sterilising. There will also be a home inspection before an animal can be adopted.
Skye is an eight-month-old grey and ginger female. Find her in cattery C9.
Bella is a one-year-old German shepherd-cross female. Find her in kennel F12.
Socks is a five-year-old black and white domestic medium-hair female. Find her in the cat run.
Sandy is a four-year-old calico domestic medium-hair female. Find her in cattery C8.
Ming is a two-year-old Irish terrier-cross male. Find him in kennel F3.
Banjo is a 2-year-old boerboel-cross male. Find him in kennel D7.
Details: To adopt a pet please contact adopt@sandtonspca.org.za or call them on 011 444 7730.
