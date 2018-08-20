Springs metro distances itself from bogus wheelie bin tender

The metro has issued a statement saying it wishes to distance itself from the bogus 260L wheelie bin tender scam currently circulating, defrauding people of their money.

“The City does not use or manage any operations which involve a bin of that size,” metro spokesperson Themba Gadebe told Springs Advertiser.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Ice-cream man in green van clears his name after theft allegations

The perpetrators of this criminal act allegedly send possible service providers an appointment letter bearing the City’s logo together with the fraudulently generated order number purported to come from the metro.

Service providers are thereafter requested to deposit a certain amount of money and they are told to deliver the 240L wheelie bins at 47 Van Buuren Road in Bedfordview.

“This is a scam and the city distances itself from it, an investigation is currently ongoing to establish if there is any involvement of the metro’s officials in this scam.

“The city is fully committed to transparency on any information related to business and procurement.

“Such information is free and available to the public,” he concludes.

He adds service provider entrepreneurship is highly encouraged and supported by the metro and any organisation or individuals who seek to exploit aspirant entrepreneurs will be exposed.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android