Orlando Pirates player Musa Nyatama hosts community outreach programme

Orlando Pirates soccer player Musa Nyatama hosted his first community outreach programme as part of the Musa Nyatama Foundation, reports African Reporter.

The soccer player, together with people from his foundation and sponsors, visited Nsika Primary School in Benoni to donate school shoes and a soccer kit on Thursday afternoon. The teachers of the school identified learners who were in need of the school shoes and forwarded their names and sizes to the foundation.

The principal of the school, Boniswa Nhlwangathi, expressed her gratitude as she explained the pain of seeing a learner come to school with torn shoes or no school shoes at all.

“Your presence is contributing positively to the lives of our learners,” says the principal.

She added that the soccer kit will encourage the learners to work harder, noting that the school’s soccer team is one of the best performing among other teams in the community.

Nyatama says the aim of the foundation is to impact positively and give back to the community. By him donating the soccer kit, he wishes to motivate the learners to work hard in sports so that one day they can get to his level.

The Orlando Pirates soccer player also added that this is only the beginning.

His foundation is also planning on adopting other schools in order to help learners from disadvantaged backgrounds with the necessary tools to achieve their dreams.

One of the sponsors of the foundation, Basil Ngake New Vehicles, and its sales manager says that this is a great initiative and they want to continue sponsoring the foundation with shuttle services for every community outreach and event they plan to host.

The foundation also went to Ray May Dabula Old Age Home to donate to the elderly. One of the learners, who is a recipient of school shoes, Khanyiso Dlabane, expressed that he is happy he now has new and proper school shoes.

