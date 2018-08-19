SA lawyers may struggle to support MDC in Zim

Zimbabwe justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi has said that South African lawyers Dali Mpofu and Tembeka Ngcukaitobi must first apply with him before being able to support the Movement for Democratic Change’s (MDC) case to challenge the July presidential pole, reports News24.

The pair arrived in Zimbabwe on Friday.

Nelson Chamisa of the Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance received 2,147,436 votes, constituting 44.3% of the total.

Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zanu-PF received 2,460,463 votes, constituting 50.8% of the total.

The MDC Alliance later contested the results, alleging they were fake, citing election fraud and misconduct.

Ziyambi said for the South African pair to practice in “our courts without permission” would be impossible, reports The Herald.

“They need to apply to me to consider the request and advice the Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) accordingly. Suppose they want to argue this matter, they know the procedure to follow. As it is, I do not know what their game plan is.”

Zanu-PF denies the MDC’s claims, saying that no factual basis is contained in alleging fake election results.

