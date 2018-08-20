Pray for Afro Worldview employees, pleads Manyi

As the Afro Worldview news channel’s contract with satellite broadcaster MultiChoice comes to an end on Monday, its owner, Mzwanele Manyi, took to Twitter over the weekend, asking South Africans to pray for his employees whose future is uncertain.

Should Multichoice not renew the contract, it is unclear if Afro Worldview, formerly known as ANN7, will continue to exist, and Manyi was clearly hoping for divine intervention.

His tweet read: “Dear South Africans, Please put this innocent team of Bread Winners in your prayers. They NEED their jobs.”

Dear South Africa

Please put this innocent team of Bread Winners in your prayers.

They NEED their jobs.#DSTVch405 pic.twitter.com/543hGiraAa — Mzwanele Manyi (@MzwaneleManyi) August 18, 2018

The tweet caused a stir as Twitter users shared their opinions, with some showing little sympathy for the former Gupta channel, while others offered words of hope.

The broadcaster has been tightlipped on who the bidders are for the slot which would be open if Afro Worldview goes off air. MultiChoice spokesperson Kenneth Nxumalo said: “The process to appoint the successful bidder for the news channel has not been concluded.

“Once this process is completed, we will make all necessary announcements.”

Manyi refused to comment.

