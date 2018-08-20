Shivambu caught speeding en route to Bloem

EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu is set to appear in a Free State Court this coming week, after he was caught speeding in the province on Friday.

Police, roads and transport department spokesperson Hillary Mophethe said Shivambu had been on the N1 heading for Bloemfontein in his white Range Rover on Friday morning.

He was caught by traffic officials just outside Winburg travelling at a speed of 182km/h in a 120km/h zone.

Mophethe told radio station OFM News the 35-year old Shivambu was arrested and taken to the Winburg police station. He was later released on R2 000 bail.

The politician is reported to have been at the University of the Free State’s main campus following his arrest and release. He was at the institution to address the EFF’s student command, ahead of student representative council (SRC) elections.

These two-day elections are set to kick off tomorrow.

– OFM News

