Celebrities 19.8.2018 02:34 pm

IN PICTURES: Family and fans say farewell to ProKid

Citizen Reporter
ProKid's funeral service. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

ProKid's funeral service. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

He will be laid to rest at the Westpark Cemetery’s ‘Heroes Acre’, with memorable artists such as Robbie Malinga and Mandoza also having been buried there.

The funeral of award-winning hip-hop artist Linda Mkhize, better known as ProKid, took place on Sunday. His funeral service took place at the University of Johannesburg’s Soweto Campus on Sunday morning.

ALSO READ: Tributes pour in for ProKid after death at 37

Friends, artists and family pay tribute to the late ProKid at his funeral service. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

ProKid passed away suddenly on August 8 after suffering from a seizure while visiting friends. The official cause of death was pancreatic bleeding. He was 37.

The artist numerous albums, including the 2005 debut “Heads and Tales”, Dankie San in 2007, and Snakes & Ladders in 2009, earned him a numerous awards from the HYPE Awards and the Channel O Music Video Awards, but he never managed to scoop a Sama.

Friends, artists and family pay tribute to the late ProKid at his funeral service. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

A memorial was held at the Newtown Music Factory in Johannesburg on Thursday, where fans were allowed a chance to pay their last respects to the hip-hop star.

The memorial was attended by many prominent people, such as Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema, department of arts and culture director-general Vusimusi Mkhize, Gauteng arts and culture MEC Faith Mazibuko, among other local artists.

Artists also performed on stage at the memorial to remember the fallen hip-hop star.

Tributes poured in for the late hip-hop star. His closest friends, family members and members of the music industry gathered to pay their final respects to him.

Friends, artists and family pay tribute to the late ProKid at his funeral service. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Cassper Nyovest pays his last respects to the late Linda ‘ProKid’ Mkhize. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

An emotional sendoff for the late hip-hop star ProKid. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Emotions ran high as family, friends and fans bid ProKid a final goodbye. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

ProKid’s funeral service. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

