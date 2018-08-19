Actress Motsoaledi Setumo files protection order against stalker

Motsoaledi Setumo, who plays Mmabatho on the hugely popular soapie ‘The Queen’, is reportedly being stalked by a neighbour at her new apartment in Fourways.

According to a story in the Sunday World newspaper, Motsoaledi has reportedly obtained a protection order against the person stalking, following an attempt to open a case of harassment against him at the Douglasdale police station early last week.

When approached by the paper for comment, Motsoaledi would only confirm that her neighbour had been stalking her, but refused to give any further details.

“I don’t want to talk about it. I just want to forget about it. I just want to forget that this happened,” the Sunday World quotes her as saying.

However, the tabloid has cited three independent sources who claim that the man in question has exhibited some truly inappropriate behaviour, including ignoring Motsoaledi’s wishes that he stop approaching her, banging on her apartment door and, in one instance, leaving a bouquet of flowers on her doorstep.

“That was when she decided to obtain the protection order against him” a law enforcement official familiar with the case is quoted as saying. “He has stopped his shenanigans since then.”

This isn’t the first time that the actress has found herself in the spotlight for the behaviour of an alleged stalker. Last month, sources say that after discovering blood sprinkled on her car, she moved out of her parents’ home out of fear.