Body of fifth Sharks Board employee found

The body believed to be that of the fifth Richards Bay-based KwaZulu-Natal Sharks Board employee, Siyabonga Gabela, has been found.

It was seen late on Saturday afternoon by local fishermen off the pier at Alkantstrand, Zululand Observer reports.

National Sea Rescue Institute Station 19 was notified and retrieved the body.

Gabela, along with four fellow crewmen, was carrying out routine shark net servicing last week when their boat capsized in rough seas.

