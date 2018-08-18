Uber driver survives Kempton Park hijacking nightmare

A local Uber driver survived a life-threatening ordeal after hijackers, posing as passengers, stabbed him in his stomach, stole his car, withdrew his money and dumped him on a highway, Kempton Express reports.

According to Capt Lesibana Molokomme, spokesperson for Norkem Park SAPS, the driver’s service was requested by a woman in Rabie Ridge at 1am on Wednesday morning.

“At the address, the woman and three men were waiting for him,” Molokomme told Kempton Express. The woman, 35, who is heavily pregnant, claimed the Uber was for the three men to be taken to Norkem Park.

En route to Norkem Park, along Pongola River Drive in Birch Acres, the three male suspects overpowered the driver and stabbed him in his stomach with a sharp object.

“The victim was placed in the back seat and the suspects drove to a house in Norkem Park where they tried to sell the car to a prospective buyer,” Molokomme explained.

When the negotiations fell through, the suspects took the victim to an ATM to withdraw money from his account.

“They then drove to Eldorado Park in search of another buyer, dropping the victim off on a highway near Soweto in the process,” Molokomme added.

The victim, who only suffered minor injuries, ran to the nearest house for help. Police were called and a case of hijacking was opened.

The Norkem Parks SAPS task team wasted no time and found the female suspect and two male suspects, aged 23 and 32, the next day at one of the addresses where they had stopped with the victim the previous evening.

They were arrested, while the third male suspect is still at large. Police suspect the stolen car, a blue Toyota Corolla Quest (number plate DR 65 LN GP), has since been sold.

Anyone with information is urged to call the police at 0860 010 111 or 011 391 1814/5.

