ANC given 30 days to save Ekurhuleni metro

The ANC has until September 13 to mend relations with the African Independent Congress (AIC) or risk losing their coalition in Ekurhuleni, Rustenburg municipality and Umhlabuyalingana in KwaZulu-Natal to the opposition, reports Kempton Express.

SABC3 reported on Wednesday that the AIC has given the ANC leadership until September 13 to honour the two parties’ agreement of returning the people of Matatiele in the Eastern Cape to the administration of their original province, KwaZulu-Natal.

The AIC has been governing the three municipalities with the ANC since the 2016 local elections on condition that the ANC led government returns Matatiele to KwaZulu-Natal. But it claims the ANC has shown no commitment to honour the agreement and now risks losing all three municipalities, SABC3 said.

On Monday, the AIC wrote a letter to ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule asking him to convene a high level meeting of the top six officials of both organisations to salvage what is left of their relations.

AIC Secretary General Mahlubi Jafta, says the ANC will pay dearly for failing to honour their 2016 agreement.

Jafta says they understand all the reasons the ANC had advanced for its delay in honouring their agreements, but now they feel this will not happen.

ANC Head of Communications in the Presidency, Zizi Kodwa says: “There are on-going discussions between the ANC and the AIC which I am part of at national level. I don’t think we are at a stage where we can say we have reached a deadlock and therefore had collapsed.”

