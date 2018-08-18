WATCH: Suspects race through Durban North traffic in high-speed chase

Three males suspected of stealing goods out of a motor vehicle and attempting to steal a motor vehicle were chased through Durban North by Marshall Security on Tuesday afternoon.

The crime prevention group posted dashcam footage of the chase on their Facebook page.

The registration number of a white VW Polo wanted by police matched that of the car the suspects were travelling in. Marshall Security pursued the vehicle during peak-hour traffic.

Marshall Security members attempted to stop the vehicle and in attempt to evade arrest, the suspects branched off at the Riverside Road off ramp fleeing towards Umgeni Road, reads their Facebook post.

The suspects then drove into oncoming traffic, before crashing into another vehicle at the intersection of Musgrave Road and Clyde Avenue.

Watch the video:

They were subsequently arrested and remanded into SAPS custody for further investigation.

The boot of the vehicle contained property confirmed to have been stolen in a theft out of motor vehicle in the Umhlanga Rocks area earlier on Tuesday. The suspects are also wanted in connection with an attempted theft of motor vehicle case in the Umhlanga Village area.

