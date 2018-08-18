KZN first lady calls for unity against crime

KwaZulu-Natal first lady Zodwa Mchunu has urged all Operation Sukuma Sakhe structures to remain committed to ensuring that vulnerable members of society are assisted, reports Zululand Observer.

Mchunu said this after receiving the shocking news of the rape of a six-year-old girl from Bhekuzulu Township in Vryheid.

“We commend the police for arresting the suspect, who will appear in the Vryheid Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday next week (21 August),” Mchunu said.

The 31-year-old biological father of the girl was arrested on Monday and made a brief court appearance at the Vryheid Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

He was remanded in police custody.

Mchunu called on communities to stand up and unite in a public display of disapproval of “this brutal act”.

