Snow falls in Drakensberg near Van Reenen’s Pass

Light snowfall has been reported in the Drakensberg and at Van Reenen’s Pass, as well as along the N3 near Harrismith on Saturday afternoon, Ladysmith Gazette reports.

Sleet and rain has brought in icy cold weather to Ladysmith and parts of the Midlands.

Snow on the way for the KZN Drakensberg and Lesotho. See the full forecast here : https://t.co/PwLiRysC7W pic.twitter.com/LX7LveRZoV — Snow Report SA (@SnowReportSA) August 16, 2018

????Starting at 8am, We were the 1st car up Sani Pass today & it was snowing nicely❄ Total of about 35 kms of dirt road, up & down took 4hrs ☃️#Drakensberg #Kwazulunatal #Snow #MeetSouthAfrica ???????? pic.twitter.com/qNc0jRBMGF — Monique van der KZN ???????? (@Monique_PR_) August 18, 2018

Emergency services are on high alert monitoring the situation and the N3 is still currently open.

The adverse weather conditions are set to subside later on Saturday.

People are urged not to travel to see the snow at Van Reenen’s due to the wet weather conditions. If conditions worsen, motorists risk getting stuck on the pass.

