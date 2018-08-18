 
South Africa 18.8.2018 02:48 pm

Snow falls in Drakensberg near Van Reenen’s Pass

Saish Motheram
Snowfall captured in the Drakensberg. Image: Twitter/@Monique_PR_

Light snow has fallen in Van Reenen and Harrismith along the N3. The motorway remains open.

Light snowfall has been reported in the Drakensberg and at Van Reenen’s Pass, as well as along the N3 near Harrismith on Saturday afternoon, Ladysmith Gazette reports.

Sleet and rain has brought in icy cold weather to Ladysmith and parts of the Midlands.

Light snow at the Caltex garage in Van Reenen’s Pass. Image: Ladysmith Gazette

Emergency services are on high alert monitoring the situation and the N3 is still currently open.

The adverse weather conditions are set to subside later on Saturday.

People are urged not to travel to see the snow at Van Reenen’s due to the wet weather conditions. If conditions worsen, motorists risk getting stuck on the pass.

