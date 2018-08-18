Search for Dawn Basdeo set to resume

Following a police search that has yielded no results, relatives and friends of Dawn Basdeo are going to return to the area where her alleged murderer claims to have left her body.

According to a report on EWN, Basedo’s daughter Dianne Naicker says she, family members and a group of volunteers are meeting this morning at Swartkop raceway where Basedo’s husband Prem claims to have dumped her body.

“We want to try and see if perhaps we can find her body. The police have searched but we feel perhaps her body might have been moved in and around the area,” EWN quoted Naicker saying.

“Perhaps it’s in the water and it went down the river. We really need to find her.”

Basedo went missing two months ago and Prem was arrested and charged for her murder. He applied for bail, which was denied in the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court on July 26. The case resumes in court on September 28.

Prem allegedly admitted in a statement to the police to disposing of his wife’s body after she fell in the bathroom while they were having an argument.

