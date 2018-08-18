Hawks slate arrest of five for theft

Hawks national head Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya yesterday “strongly condemned” the arrest of five police officers from the Beacon Bay Police station in Eastern Cape for alleged fraud and corruption after stolen goods were recovered from police quarters.

The five police officers, together with a sixth accomplice, a taxi driver, allegedly conspired and looted a truck which was involved in an accident between East London and Macleantown on Tuesday afternoon.

“We will continue to confront any form of corruption and criminality in the SAPS precisely because we are of the firm belief that both forms of criminal behaviour have no place in our existence,” said Lebeya.

“The SAPS has always adopted a zero-tolerance attitude towards corruption and we will leave no stone unturned in ensuring a corrupt-free service that seeks to be efficient .”

Hawks national spokesperson, Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said the police officers and the taxi driver allegedly helped themselves to perishable goods from the truck using a police vehicle as well as a taxi.

“The Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation unit received a tip-off and, together with Crime Intelligence, promptly responded and rounded up all the suspects.”

– ANA

