Identity of beloved deceased Mpumalanga teacher revealed

Residents of KaBokweni were shocked by the violent death of beloved teacher Florence Nyundu.

Nyundu was allegedly shot at her home in Sifunindlela Trust in the early hours of Monday. The bullet hit her upper chest and family members rushed her to hospital, but it is alleged she succumbed to her injuries shortly after the incident, reports the Lowvelder.

“Police were called to the hospital and arrived at 01:00 on Monday only to find her dead,” said police spokesman Sgt Gerald Sedibe.

According to a teacher from Makoko Primary School, who wishes to remain anonymous, the victim worked at the neighbouring school, Livelethu Primary, for a number of years before she relocated to Malekuthu Primary.

The latter school’s principal, Timothy Lekhuleni, could unfortunately not be reached for comment at the time of going to press.

SAPS are currently looking for the suspect(s) responsible for her death. Sedibe confirmed that no arrests had been made yet and that a case of murder was under investigation.

Anyone with information that could assist police in their investigation is urged to contact Capt Shaka Nkosi on 082-525-4637 or Sgt Shikisha Sifunda on 076-598-1945. The SAPS Crime Stop number can also be called on 08600-10111.

