South Africa 17.8.2018 01:39 pm

Seven suspects arrested after courier vehicle hijacking at shopping centre

Lucky Thusi
The Ram courier vehicle was later found, with thousands of rands worth of goods missing. Image: Southern Courier

The suspects hijacked a Ram delivery vehicle in a service delivery road at The Glen Shopping Centre on Friday morning.

Seven suspects have been arrested for allegedly hijacking a Ram courier vehicle on its way to deliver goods worth thousands of rands, reports Southern Courier.

The vehicle was later found abandoned at Ruby Street in Rosettenville.

The Booysens and Moffat View SAPS are still on the scene, and updates will follow as more information is made available.

