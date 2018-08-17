Seven suspects arrested after courier vehicle hijacking at shopping centre

Seven suspects have been arrested for allegedly hijacking a Ram courier vehicle on its way to deliver goods worth thousands of rands, reports Southern Courier.

The vehicle was later found abandoned at Ruby Street in Rosettenville.

ALSO READ: Five cops, taxi driver arrested for allegedly stealing from accident scene

The Booysens and Moffat View SAPS are still on the scene, and updates will follow as more information is made available.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android