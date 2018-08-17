Limpopo drunk driver receives R24k fine

Bosveld Review reports that a 30-year-old man arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol in July 2017 has been given the option of either a fine of R24 000 or a two-year prison sentence, according to the department of transport.

“Hlungwane Themba Suprice was stopped during a specialised police operation on July 8 in Mopani. The operation was focused on motorists driving under the influence of alcohol and Hlungwani pleaded guilty, after his blood result came back positive at 0.15mg,” said spokesperson Matome Moremi-Taueatsoala.

“We are elated with the sentenced handed down to Hlungwane Themba Suprice, and hope it will send a strong message to those who continue to ignore our warning that Limpopo is a Zero Tolerance Zone to those who disobey the rules of the road,” MEC Makoma Makhurupetje said.

She further commended the hardworking men and women in uniform for their continued diligence in discharging their work without fear or favor.

Hlungwani appeared before the Lulekani Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, and was given a hefty fine of R24 000 or an option of two years’ imprisonment. His driver’s licence is also suspended for six months, concluded Moremi-Taueatsoala.

