Muldersdrift couple narrowly escape death after shots fired in their driveway

A couple who lives in Muldersdrift had their lives threatened on Monday when an attacker fired shots at them in their driveway, Krugersdorp News reports.

Constable Slindile Ntuli, spokesperson for Muldersdrift Police Station, reported the couple, aged 36 and 40 respectively, were at home when they heard a noise outside their gate.

ALSO READ: Man gunned down in driveway after withdrawing money for wife’s funeral

They allegedly went outside, where they were approached by an unknown male who fired shots at them, fortunately not hitting them. The couple managed to run back into their house and activated the alarm. The attacker fled the scene on foot.

Lieutenant-Colonel Mankontsho Setlhare, the Muldersdrift police station commander, condemned attacks of this nature in the area.

“We are appealing to the community to assist with any information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect involved in this crime,” said Setlhare.

A case of attempted murder was opened at the station, and any information regarding this incident would be appreciated.

Information can be forwarded to Muldersdrift Police on 011 952 4600 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android