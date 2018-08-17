 
South Africa 17.8.2018 08:43 am

Video of KZN cop letting ‘drunk driver’ go probed by Umbilo SAPS

Lauren Walford

The chairperson of BSURF says she forwarded a video of an Umbilo SAPS officer allegedly letting a drunken driver go to the acting station commissioner.

A video  posted on the Bulwer Safety and Urban Regeneration Forum’s (BSURF) Facebook page is to be investigated by Umbilo SAPS management.

The video, which has gone viral, shows an Umbilo SAPS officer letting what appears to be a drunk driver and passengers go, after stopping them in the area on Tuesday just before midnight, the Berea Mail reports.

Heather Rorick, chairperson of the BSURF, said she had forwarded the video to acting station commissioner Lt Col Stanley Perumall, who would be investigating the incident as a case of serious misconduct.

“I have passed this on to Lt Col Perumall after it was put on our group and he will be contacting the witness to do an investigation on what went on,” she said.

