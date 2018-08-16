ProKid’s memorial an epic showcase

Musicians, including some government officials, come out to pay their last respects at the memorial of Linda ‘ProKid’ Mkhize, who died on August 8.

His memorial was held at the Newtown Music Factory in Johannesburg on Thursday, where fans were allowed a chance to pay their last respects to the hip-hop star.

The memorial was attended by many prominent people, such as Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema, department of arts and culture director-general Vusimusi Mkhize, Gauteng arts and culture MEC Faith Mazibuko, among other local artists.

Tv and radio personality Tbo Touch and Penny Lebyane will be running the program. #ProKidMemorial #Sabcnews #SABCNews pic.twitter.com/pgWhIb4hdC — mahlako steph komane (@saneliswak) August 16, 2018

The MCs for the memorial were Touch Central owner and businessman T-Bo Touch and media personality Penny Lebyane.

The memorial showcased some of ProKid’s memories from when he set out to make a name from himself.

Many different artists also performed on stage to remember the fallen hip-hop star.

Prokid's friend and mentee @RedButtonSA gets the crowd on their feet with his tribute performance of "Wozobona" at the #Prokidmemorial pic.twitter.com/jWGyqCIs9j — Arts & Culture (@ArtsCultureSA) August 16, 2018

BET award winner Sjava said ProKid changed the game for Zulu-speaking artists. He said he remembers the days when people used to laugh at people who rapped in Zulu. Sjava said he learned a lot from ProKid.

South African rapper Amu also said working with ProKid was always fun and described ‘heads and tails’ muso as “a fortune cookie who would always surprise you when you worked with him”.

ProKid suffered from hemosuccus pancreaticus, which is a bleeding in the pancreas or pancreatic duct near the pancreas.

His numerous albums, including 2005 debut Heads and Tales, Dankie San in 2007, and Snakes and Ladders in 2009, earned him numerous gongs from HYPE Awards and Channel O Music Video Awards, but was yet to win the coveted South African Music Award.

ProKid’s family plans to bury the hip-hop star this Sunday.

Tributes continued to pour in on social media.

RT @the_pixelat0r: #ProKidMemorial Julius Malema & Zizi Kodwa receive loud cheers as their presence is announced. "Representatives from the EFF and ANC are here….no other parties matter" MC Tbo Touch says pic.twitter.com/1ie5usWYng — City Press newspaper (@City_Press) August 16, 2018