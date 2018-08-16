Victor Molosi ‘killers’ charged with premeditated murder

The high-profile murder case of Mzukisi Victor Molosi gained momentum as the three suspects arrested on Wednesday morning in connection with his murder have been charged with schedule 6 of premeditated murder, reports Knysna Plett Herald.

Molosi was an ANC councillor, and was shot dead outside his home in Concordia last month.

Suspects Mawande Makhala, Vela Patrick Dumile and Knysna councillor Velile Waxa appeared briefly at the Knysna Magistrates’ Court.

State prosecutor MP Heyns assigned to the case, who specialises in organised crime, requested that no pictures of the accused be taken or distributed, pending further investigation in the matter.

Members of the media took an oath before the court to this effect.

Tyololo, who is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, also appeared in court.

Heyns requested both cases be postponed to next week Thursday.

Adding to this, he said they were yet to decide whether to combine the two cases and proceed with them together (that of the three suspects that were arrested and Tyololo’s).

Makhala and Dumile will be represented by Legal Aid and Carl Jeppe was standing in for Waxa’s attorney Daan Dercksen.

Waxa and Dumile will be applying for bail next week while Makhala abandoned the bail application.

Magistrate Zukiswa Hans said she recognised the interest shown by the public. “I hope they will appreciate the progress that has been made so far.”

All four men arrested in connection with the murder of Victor Molosi will remain in custody until then.

