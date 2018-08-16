 
South Africa 16.8.2018 02:54 pm

Mpumalanga PR councillor allegedly attempts to murder his wife

CNS Reporter

Monto Nkosi and another woman appeared in the magistrates’ court on Wednesday.

A 39-year-old PR councillor of Dipaleseng Local Municipality, together with a 39-year-old woman, appeared at the Balfour Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, facing allegations of conspiracy to commit murder.

The suspects, Monto Nkosi and Elizabeth Sithole, were arrested on Tuesday, reports Mpumalanga News.

This comes after an alleged plan to kill Nkosi’s wife was derailed. “A probe was then instituted and it led to the arrest of the duo,” said Brigadier Leonard Hlathi, spokesperson of Mpumalanga police.

The two were remanded in custody.

They will appear in court again on Tuesday for their formal bail application.

