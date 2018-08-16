DJ Sbu accused of trying to spin ProKid’s death into a money maker

DJ and entrepreneur Sbusiso Leope, better known as DJ Sbu, has found himself at the centre of controversy after being accused of “capitalising” on the death of rapper ProKid, real name Linda Mkhize.

This comes after DJ Sbu, who owns TS records, which released two of the rapper’s best-known albums, ‘Dankie San’ and ‘Snakes and Ladders’, uploaded the albums to iTunes following the rapper’s death.

Some fans pointed out Mkhize was allegedly not doing well financially before his death, reportedly from a seizure, and that support for him should have come while he was still alive.

One user accused DJ Sbu of trying to “capitalise on the sympathy” following the rapper’s death, while another pointed out the albums should have been uploaded while Mkhize was still with us.

DJ Sbu uploading Pro Kod's albums now on iTunes to capitalize on the sympathy is a prime example of "Lefu la gao la miphidisa" — Lesilo Rula (@kay_mahapa) August 15, 2018

DJ Sbu could’ve done this while ProKid was alive… Then they want to ask us why artists die broke. Tsek. Selfish fucks. — WineWithZizi25Aug (@Zizipho_ZA) August 15, 2018

The DJ and businessman, though, countered these claims by telling TshisaLive he had only uploaded the albums after requests from fans, saying he was “making good money” and therefore didn’t need to capitalise on the late rapper’s demise.

“They asked me to upload it. I listened to the people. I am making good money with my other companies, I don’t have to make money off anyone.”

“The entire TS records catalogue is not out on iTunes, only certain songs. But since [ProKid’s] passing last week, everyone has been asking me to upload his music. I eventually did so on Monday,” Leope continued, adding any royalties from streams and sales of the albums would go to the rapper’s family.

“Whatever is due to the artist, goes to the artist, and when the artist is no longer alive, it goes to the artist’s family. It has been happening for many years,” Leope said.

“We helped Pro reach the superstardom he deserved. I was a fan of his when was still an underground act. As soon as we had a partnership, we helped expose him to a bigger audience, and he became huge. I have always tried to do my part,” he continued.

“Whoever was with me at the time was making good money and looking after their lives. Whatever happened after we go our separate lives, I, unfortunately, can’t be held responsible for.”

These claims were not enough for some Twitter users, however, and one user said he wouldn’t be surprised if Leope tried to “push Mofaya at ProKid’s funeral”.

Mofaya is an energy drink owned by DJ Sbu.

The late rapper will be buried on Sunday. On Thursday afternoon, a memorial for ProKid will be held in Newtown. Whether or not DJ Sbu will be there with several tins of Mofaya on hand, though, is a matter of speculation.

Dj Sbu always finds an opportunity at unpleasent times, next thing you know he's gonna push Mofaya at Prokid's funeral & be like "phuzan iMofaya ni khale nge energy". — (˘̯˘ ) ™ (@EvoOmg) August 15, 2018

