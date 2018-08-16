 
menu
South Africa 16.8.2018 01:25 pm

WATCH: Goats ‘abused’ in EC, WC farms, NSPCA lays charges

Citizen reporter
Picture: Wikimedia commons.

Picture: Wikimedia commons.

The animal rights group says the distress endured by the animals is unacceptable. WARNING: Sensitive readers are strongly advised to not view the video.

The National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) has laid charges against four farmers from Eastern Cape and Western Cape after a gory video by the animal rights group, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta), showing animal cruelty went viral.

In the video, goats are seen being dragged by their horns and legs, a man can be seen kneeling on a goat’s neck, and others are being lifted by their tails and thrown across the floor.

The footage also shows a man slaughtering a goat on the neck with a knife without pre-stunning the animal.

“The graphic footage that we received was shocking. The agony and distress that these animals endured was both horrendous and unacceptable. The NSPCA will relentlessly pursue justice for the animals that have suffered so tremendously,” NSPCA senior inspector Grace de Lange said.

In May, The Herald reported the South African Mohair Industry viewed the video as incorrect.

“While much of the report and accompanying footage are factually incorrect and a gross misrepresentation of the South African Mohair Industry, some isolated issues have been raised, and we have launched an investigation to address these issues directly and swiftly,” South African Mohair Industry managing director Deon Saayman was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Watch the video below (not for sensitive readers):

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Animal cruelty not tolerated, says Menlopark high school 23.7.2018
Thandi Modise slams ‘abuse of judicial processes’ by AfriForum, SPCA 20.7.2018
Pastor and nephew convicted for dogfighting in Ekurhuleni 13.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.