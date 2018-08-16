WATCH: Goats ‘abused’ in EC, WC farms, NSPCA lays charges

The National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) has laid charges against four farmers from Eastern Cape and Western Cape after a gory video by the animal rights group, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta), showing animal cruelty went viral.

In the video, goats are seen being dragged by their horns and legs, a man can be seen kneeling on a goat’s neck, and others are being lifted by their tails and thrown across the floor.

The footage also shows a man slaughtering a goat on the neck with a knife without pre-stunning the animal.

“The graphic footage that we received was shocking. The agony and distress that these animals endured was both horrendous and unacceptable. The NSPCA will relentlessly pursue justice for the animals that have suffered so tremendously,” NSPCA senior inspector Grace de Lange said.

In May, The Herald reported the South African Mohair Industry viewed the video as incorrect.

“While much of the report and accompanying footage are factually incorrect and a gross misrepresentation of the South African Mohair Industry, some isolated issues have been raised, and we have launched an investigation to address these issues directly and swiftly,” South African Mohair Industry managing director Deon Saayman was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Watch the video below (not for sensitive readers):

