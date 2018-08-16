Domestic worker raped in KZN home while caring for baby and toddler

A woman was allegedly raped and assaulted brutally by two intruders in Salt Rock, KwaZulu-Natal, on Wednesday afternoon, reports North Coast Courier.

According to the police, the 51-year-old domestic worker was at her employer’s home looking after their baby when the second child, aged two, was dropped off from creche around midday.

“She went out to the gate at around 12:15pm to fetch the second child,” said Umhlali SAPS spokesperson captain Vinny Pillay.

After leaving the child in the lounge, she reportedly walked back to her room where she noticed two men on the property.

“She was confronted by the suspects aged between 25 and 30. Not knowing their intentions she pushed both children into the playroom to keep them safe, but was unable to lock the door,” said Pillay.

The woman was then taken to the kitchen by one of the men, who allegedly raped and assaulted her while the other man stood guard.

“One of the children reportedly got out of the playroom and walked in on them.

“The second man then raped the domestic worker, before both fled without taking a single thing from the house.”

The horrific crime falls in the wake of Women’s Month, a time where the country celebrates a woman’s rights and her dignity.

A case has been opened, and Umhlali SAPS are on the hunt to track down the alleged perpetrators.

