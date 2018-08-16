Sexual abuse claims at KZN primary school shocks community

At least seven children are believed to have been abused by a 22-year-old male support staff member at Veldenvlei Primary School in Richards Bay, Zululand Observer reports.

While the children are being counselled and undergoing psychological evaluation, the report has sent shockwaves through the community.

ALSO READ: UCT takes action against lecturer who ‘thought of raping his two-year-old’

The teacher, who was appointed by the school governing body (SGB), and has since resigned and the department of education as well as the SAPS Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) are investigating.

In March, TimesLIVE reported that more than 300 cases of sexual abuse towards young girls in uMhlathuze, KZN, were logged with police. Some victims were as young as 12.

Many sexual abuse cases are withdrawn due to a lack of evidence.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android