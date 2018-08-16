We’ll remove ‘complicit’ ANC from power, EFF vows six years after Marikana

Almost six years later, and Marikana miners and families of the deceased are yet to find answers to questions surrounding the 2012 bloodbath.

Today, August 16, marks the anniversary of the Marikana Massacre that shocked the nation six years ago, where police opened fire on a crowd of striking miners in North West. About 34 mineworkers were killed and 78 reportedly injured.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) weighed in on the 6th anniversary of the violence in Marikana.

In a statement, the party said the 16th marked the day when South African Police Service opened fire on black mineworkers demanding a living wage of R12 500.

“This fateful day, like the 1960 Sharpeville Massacre and the June 16, 1976 Massacre, is a reminder of the inhumane atrocities that prevail when there is a moral degeneration, and kleptocracy becomes the order of the day. The ANC-led government proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that they do not care for black lives.”

“With the complicit and direct participation of Cyril Ramaphosa, Nathi Mthethwa and Susan Shabangu, who still have their jobs in Cabinet, black workers were criminalised and senselessly killed by a democratic regime.”

The party said they took the opportunity to renew their vow in memory of the 34 mineworkers who were killed on the day. The EFF said they would remove the ANC from power.

Right2Know has also called for answers, saying no action had been taken against those responsible for the massacre.

According to Right2Know’s Thami Nkosi, today is a day to pause and reflect on some of the things that went wrong.