SAPS confirmed to Benoni City Times that a live bomb was discovered in a scrapyard in Benoni South on Wednesday.

“Benoni SAPS received a tip-off from the scrapyard about a bomb-like object,” said Ekurhuleni Central Cluster spokesperson Captain Nomsa Sekele.

The bomb squad was on the scene trying to disarm the bomb.

