ANC officials fail to account for R1bn missing at JB Marks municipality – DA

The Democratic Alliance in the North West is planning to write provincial legislature speaker Susanna Dantjie requesting her to summon three JB Marks municipality senior officials to answer for R1 billion spent in fruitless, wasteful, irregular and unauthorised expenditure.

DA North West spokesperson on local government Jacqueline Theologo said JB Marks mayor Kgotso Khumalo, council speaker Elias Mogeemang and acting municipal manager Cyril Henry failed to appear before the provincial public accounts committee (PPAC) on Tuesday.

“The fact that an exorbitant amount of R1 billion has accumulated from the 2013/2014 financial years to date, is simply inconceivable. This utter disregard is a clear indication that there is no accountability or political will to act in accordance with the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA).

“It is unacceptable that Khumalo chose party politics pertaining to the by-election in Moses Kotane, rather than fulfilling his responsibility towards our communities. Khumalo allegedly seconded councillor Kelvin Johnson as acting mayor to attend the meeting on his behalf, but the latter appeared without any appointment letter with delegated powers.

She said such endorsement would not have made a difference in any event, as the current mayor was not admitted to hospital or out of the country.

“The mayor is merely busy serving the ANC while he should be taking responsibility for the mess in JB Marks. The acting mayor informed the committee that he was unable to engage in the meeting, as he does not have the information needed, clearly demonstrating a play for time on the municipal management’s part, as the speaker does not want to table the MPAC report.”

She accused the ANC of withholding the mismanagement of funds under a tight lid.

