Mpumalanga teacher shot dead

Police are looking for suspect(s) responsible for the death of 50-year-old teacher Florence Nyundu, from Sifunindlela Trust, Kabokweni, reports Mpumalanga News.

Nyundu was found murdered yesterday on Monday when police were summoned to the local hospital after she had been brought in by family members with a gunshot wound on her upper body. The reason for her murder is currently unknown, and police are investigating.

Any person with information that could assist police in their investigation is urged to contact Captain Shaka Nkosi on 082 525 4637 or Sergeant Shikisha Sifunda on 076 598 1945. The SAPS Crime Stop number may also be called at 08600 10111.

