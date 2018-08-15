Suspect linked to murder of MP killed in Roodepoort to appear in court

Police were able to link a suspect to the murder of the late MP Sibusiso Radebe, who was shot and killed on June 19 in Roodepoort, Johannesburg, reports Mpumalanga News.

An intelligence-driven operation has led to the apprehension of a key suspect allegedly involved in three crimes in and around the Johannesburg West Cluster, and arrested a 31-year-old male in the early hours of the morning on Saturday, August 11, in Braamfischerville, Soweto.

Police seized a vehicle, a green Chevrolet Spark confirmed to have been hijacked in Krugersdorp, as well as suspected stolen property, including an LCD flat-screen television, worth an estimated valued of about R10 000.

Gauteng provincial commissioner of police Lieutenant-General Deliwe de Lange has urged the investigating team to ensure that the remaining three wanted suspects, who are now known, are also caught and brought to book.

Members of the public are urged to continue to assist police with information on suspicious persons or criminal activities, by reporting to the nearest police station or by calling the Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

