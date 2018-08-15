 
menu
South Africa 15.8.2018 10:47 am

ANCWL march to oppose Victor Molosi alleged murderer’s bail application

Yaseen Gaffar
Three more people have been arrested in connection with the murder of Councillor Victor Molosi.

Three more people have been arrested in connection with the murder of Councillor Victor Molosi.

The march, organised by the ANC Women’s League, is proceeding peacefully in Knysna.

Reports of burning tyres and stone throwing on the N2 in Knysna on Wednesday are untrue, according to the Knysna Plett Herald.

A peaceful march is, however, taking place.

ALSO READ: Suspects arrested for Knysna councillor Victor Molosi’s murder

It is organised by the ANC Women’s League (ANCWL), who have called for ‘no bail’ for Mandla Tyololo, who was arrested in connection with the murder of ANC councillor Victor Molosi.

Tyololo is appearing today before the Knysna Magistrates’ Court for a bail application.

The ANCWL reiterated its call to the Knysna community to allow kids to go to school and for employees to attend work as usual.

“We cannot correct wrong by doing wrong,” ANC secretary Moyisi Magalela said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android

Related Stories
Councillor among four arrested for murder of Victor Molosi 15.8.2018
Suspects arrested for Knysna councillor Victor Molosi’s murder 6.8.2018
Vicki Momberg continued with racist ranting behind bars 3.8.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.