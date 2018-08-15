ANCWL march to oppose Victor Molosi alleged murderer’s bail application

Reports of burning tyres and stone throwing on the N2 in Knysna on Wednesday are untrue, according to the Knysna Plett Herald.

A peaceful march is, however, taking place.

It is organised by the ANC Women’s League (ANCWL), who have called for ‘no bail’ for Mandla Tyololo, who was arrested in connection with the murder of ANC councillor Victor Molosi.

Tyololo is appearing today before the Knysna Magistrates’ Court for a bail application.

The ANCWL reiterated its call to the Knysna community to allow kids to go to school and for employees to attend work as usual.

“We cannot correct wrong by doing wrong,” ANC secretary Moyisi Magalela said.

