Alleged stolen bakkie hidden in ‘snacks’ on trailer recovered in Limpopo

According to information received by a source, a member of the department of transport’s Limpopo Anti Fraud and Corruption unit received information early on Wednesday morning that a bakkie towing a trailer with a possible stolen vehicle on it was approaching Polokwane from Gauteng, reports Bosveld Review.

Assistance was requested from members of the department of transport, the source, SAPS and SPS Security, and the suspected vehicle was stopped and searched.

A Ford Ranger covered with three layers of snacks was recovered, and four suspects were arrested in Westenburg, just outside Polokwane.

Bosveld Review has made contact with police for comment regarding the arrests of the suspects.

