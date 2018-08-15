 
South Africa 15.8.2018 10:12 am

Alleged stolen bakkie hidden in ‘snacks’ on trailer recovered in Limpopo

Nelie Erasmus
Photo: supplied

Photo: supplied

The bakkie was allegedly stolen in Gauteng and was en route to Zimbabwe.

According to information received by a source, a member of the department of transport’s Limpopo Anti Fraud and Corruption unit received information early on Wednesday morning that a bakkie towing a trailer with a possible stolen vehicle on it was approaching Polokwane from Gauteng, reports Bosveld Review.

Photo: supplied

ALSO READ: Two arrested, seven firearms recovered after Free State farm robbery

Assistance was requested from members of the department of transport, the source, SAPS and SPS Security, and the suspected vehicle was stopped and searched.

A Ford Ranger covered with three layers of snacks was recovered, and four suspects were arrested in Westenburg, just outside Polokwane.

Photo: supplied

Bosveld Review has made contact with police for comment regarding the arrests of the suspects.

