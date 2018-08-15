Mossel Bay hikers warned after attack on senior citizen

Hikers are warned to be vigilant and preferably not to hike alone on any of the hiking trails in and around Mossel Bay.

This warning follows an attack on a senior citizen – a retired doctor – on the St Blaize walking trail last week, reports Mossel Bay Advertiser.

According to confirmed information obtained from the Mossel Bay Police Station, the 89-year-old man was accosted by a man and a woman at about 5pm on Thursday when he went for a walk along the trail in the vicinity of the parking area off Van Riebeeck Stadium.

The perpetrators demanded money and emptied the victim’s wallet before discarding it. The victim was fortunate to recover his wallet, and suffered no other losses apart from the stolen money.

The victim and his wife later visited the Mossel Bay Police Station to register the incident.

According to the police, the victim was visibly upset and declined to make a criminal case against the perpetrators. It is not known how much money had been taken.

Members of the neighbourhood watch in the area again implored all residents and visitors to the town not to take their safety for granted when setting off on any of the hiking trails in the area.

“When you depart on a hike, inform someone reliable of the route you intend to take and the estimated time of arrival.

“Even when you set off in good weather, take sufficient water and warm clothing as conditions may change quickly. Should you encounter difficulty along the way, cooperate fully with the demands or instructions given while carefully noting any discerning characteristics that may help you to identify the perpetrators to the police.

“It is very important that any incidents be reported to the police for proper record keeping.”

