South Africa 15.8.2018 07:10 am

Robert Sobukwe’s widow, Zondeni, dies at 91

ANA and Citizen reporter
Zondeni Veronica Sobukwe .File picture: ANA

‘The mother of Azania’ was a health practitioner and an activist during the liberation struggle.

Liberation icon Zondeni Veronica Sobukwe, 91, has died, the Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) said on Wednesday.

The party said the widow of its party founder Robert Sobukwe passed away in the early hours after a long illness.

“It is with great sadness that we wake up at the saddest news that we have lost one icon of the liberation, Mma Veronica Sobukwe,” said the PAC in a statement.

It has been reported that she died at the Midland Hospital in Graaff-Reinet, Eastern Cape after spending three weeks.

Her husband died in 1978.

Zondeni, also known as “The Mother of Azania” was a health practitioner and an activist during the liberation struggle.

