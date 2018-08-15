It seems increasingly unlikely Trollip will be ousted

Differences among the “partners” among the opposition in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro and a councillor in the main opposition party, the ANC, may save the beleaguered mayor Athol Trollip from what initially looked like an imminent axing tomorrow.

Trollip was expected to be voted out via a motion of no confidence by members from the new coalition of the opposition comprising the ANC, EFF, United Democratic Movement, African Independent Congress, United Front and Patriotic Alliance, but a spat between the EFF and PA could be just one factor that prevents Trollip from being removed.

The ANC may also struggle to make up the voting numbers after one of its councillors was convicted on a criminal charge and his appeal application was dismissed. The Citizen understands that the ANC also has a councillor in hospital suffering from a serious medical condition that may prevent them from attending the council meeting to vote.

As the EFF and PA are yet to resolve their differences a day before the EFF motion is tabled, it may not even happen at all.

It would be suicidal for the opposition to go ahead under such uncertain circumstances.

Bongo Nombiba lost his appeal in the Grahamstown high court on 2 August on a conviction and sentence for fraud and money laundering.

Nombiba reportedly intends to take his appeal attempt straight to the Constitutional Court, which is his only remaining option. In the meantime he has to return jail and could be absent from council.

This week Trollip tweeted: “One wonders why this high court order has not yet been implemented? ANC cllr Nombiba’s application for leave to appeal has been dismissed & according to Nombiba, ‘there’s no such thing. If it was true, I would have been arrested by now.’ The question is why has this not happened.” Trollip also posted a copy of the court judgement by Justice Chetty.

By contrast, Andile Lungisa was granted leave to appeal his conviction and sentencing on an assault that took place in council. He will probably vote.

Both McKenzie and Daniels were mum yesterday about what they intend to do but all indications are that Trollip may survive yet again. Attempts to get comment from EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and the ANC’s Andile Lungisa failed on Tuesday.