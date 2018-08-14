 
menu
South Africa 14.8.2018 05:02 pm

ANC mayor who was ‘illegally appointed’ will be removed

Citizen reporter
Great Kei municipality.

Great Kei municipality.

The DA alleges the ANC tried to have Ngenisile Thekile appointed with no respect for the rules. The appointment will now be nullified.

Ngenisile Thekile will be removed as the mayor of the Great Kei Local Municipality after an objection from the DA, according to the party.

They said their objection to him being either the speaker or the mayor was “vindicated” on Tuesday, after the ANC allegedly held an illegal council meeting on 31 July to install him in council.

The DA said this happened in defiance of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) after the ANC “forced” Thekile’s predecessor, Loyiso Tshetsha, to resign.

“Cllr Tshetsha tendered his resignation as Mayor/Speaker but did not resign as a councillor. Accordingly the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) refused to declare a vacancy in council,” said the DA’s Bev Wood, their whip in council.

Wood accused Thekile of major corruption.

“The induction of Thekile was illegal as there was no vacancy in council, and he could not have been sworn in as a councillor. Furthermore, his election as mayor would have been illegal as there was no quorum in the council chamber for the election to take place.”

The council is made up of 13 councillors, which would need a quorum of 50% plus 1 to be considered quorate.

Only five councillors were present at the meeting and any business conducted was therefore declared null and void, said Wood.

“The DA took this matter up with the office of Fikile Xasa, MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs,” said Wood. “We have now been informed by the administrator of the municipality that this council meeting will be nullified. This nullification will take place at a special council meeting scheduled for Friday.”

Related Stories
Widows of Marikana workers ‘killed by miners’ speak out, demand compensation 16.8.2018
Magaqa whistleblowers at risk of assassination because of Cele – Mkhwebane 15.8.2018
DA leaders must think before tweeting 15.8.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.