South Africa 14.8.2018 02:38 pm

ANC may be running out of councillors to vote Trollip out

Charles Cilliers
Democratic Alliance Port Elizabeth mayor Athol Trollip. Photo: AFP PHOTO

One councillor needs to go back to jail while another will possibly have to be taken out of hospital.

It has been a week of opposing fortunes for two of the ANC’s councillors in Nelson Mandela Bay after one had his application for leave to appeal turned down in the Eastern Cape High Court, while the other had his granted on Tuesday.

Bongo Nombiba, while out on bail, petitioned the court for leave to appeal his conviction and sentence on fraud and money laundering, but the court dismissed it, reportedly earlier this month already – though he claims not to know anything about it.

He reportedly now intends to take his appeal attempt straight to the Constitutional Court, which is his only remaining option.

He will shortly have to return to prison though, and it’s unclear if he will be present in council on Thursday when the 61-member opposition grouping hopes to oust mayor Athol Trollip in a no-confidence motion.

By contrast, Andile Lungisa was granted leave to appeal his conviction and sentencing on an assault that took place in council against a DA councillor.

Nombiba yesterday told The Herald he wasn’t even aware his appeal attempt had failed.

“There’s no such thing. If it was true, I would have been arrested by now,” he told them.

However, the city manager, Johann Mettler, reportedly said he received the petition on Monday morning and was trying to ascertain if Nombiba had handed himself over to Correctional Services, as he had been meant to do so within seven days. Mettler wants to declare his seat vacant in council.

The Citizen understands that the ANC also has a councillor in hospital suffering from a serious medical condition.

Sources we have spoken to have assured us the ANC may be intending to bring the sick councillor to the no-confidence debate in a wheelchair, if necessary, and whatever life support may be required, to vote against Trollip.

