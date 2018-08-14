ANC national working committee welcomes ConCourt NDPP ruling

African National Congress (ANC) deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte briefed the media on Tuesday on the party’s national working committee (NWC) meeting on Monday.

Duarte made several announcements about what was discussed at the NWC meeting on Monday, including that the committee welcomed the Constitutional Court’s judgment on the national director of public prosecutions (NDPP).

The judgment was handed down on Monday, with Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga finding that former NPA head Mxolisi Nxasana’s departure from office and the subsequent appointment of Shaun Abrahams was unconstitutional and invalid.

Justice Madlanga also ruled that President Cyril Ramaphosa should appoint a new NDPP within 90 days of the Constitutional Court order on Monday.

Duarte said the ruling would afford the president the opportunity to continue resolving “problems that had befallen this pivotal body of our judicial system”.

The deputy secretary said the ANC NWC called on parliament “to studiously apply its mind when considering” the about 1.1 million written and oral inputs on the possible amendment of section 25 of the Constitution to allow the state to expropriate land without compensation in the public interest.

The joint constitutional review committee recently held nationwide public hearings on the possible amendment of the Constitution to make way for land expropriation without compensation.

“The ANC’s position is that, although the Constitution does not preclude expropriation of land without compensation, it should be amended to make this matter explicit.

“We reiterate the ANC’s position that any changes to the Constitution and its effect on expropriation without compensation will be done in a manner that is in line with and with respect for our rule of law, that is sensitive to the needs of society,” Duarte said.

The ANC deputy general-secretary added amending the Constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation should also be sensitive to addressing historical injustices while stimulating economic growth, jobs and food security.

Duarte said the ANC would continue to engage relevant stakeholders on the land issue, including traditional leaders and rural communities, farmers and farmworkers.

The NWC further welcomed an announcement by Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Zweli Mkhize that a joint investigation led by the Hawks and the SA Reserve Bank into the embattled VBS Mutual Bank would continue, Duarte said.

“Where wrongdoing is found, the law should and must take its course.

“We are in full support of the interventions by the SA Reserve Bank, and the national and provincial governments to ensure that the most vulnerable clients, the poor, elderly and the unemployed, whose individual and collective savings through stokvels and burial societies have been affected, are protected. The intervention should also assist and protect municipalities and taxpayers who have banked with the VBS Bank,” Duarte said.

The deputy secretary-general said the ANC NWC also welcomed the latest VAT panel report, which recommended that more basic foodstuff, sanitary towels and school uniforms, among others, must be exempt from VAT.

Duarte said the NWC also called upon investigative authorities to fully probe allegations of collusion between the state attorney’s office and relevant private sector law firms in the delegation of work and billing.

