South Africa 14.8.2018 11:17 am

State funds, official’s handbag with R65k ‘missing’ at NC municipality

Citizen reporter

The DA has called for an investigation into why the Northern Cape official kept municipal money in her handbag in the first place.

A safe containing municipal funds and an official’s handbag with R65 000 inside have gone missing at the Kai !Garib municipality in Kakamas, Northern Cape.

Democratic Alliance (DA) provincial chairperson Harold McGluwa has called on MEC for cooperative governance, human settlements and traditional affairs Bentley Vass to investigate the incidents.

“We have also asked MEC Vass to urgently investigate these cases. He must also establish why the said official keeps so much municipal money in her handbag in the first place.

“Clearly, this municipality is a playground for criminals. Numerous criminal cases regarding the theft of municipal funds from the municipal offices have been made at the Kakamas police station, to no avail. The cases magically disappear before being concluded and nobody is held liable,” he said.

McGluwa also questioned whether the municipality was so “deeply infested with the theft that authorities that the local authorities do not even bother to investigate”.

He said all lost and stolen money should be accounted for.

