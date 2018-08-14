Taxi industry intimidation forces suspension of GO GEORGE bus services

Following reports of intimidation by members of the taxi industry against GO GEORGE bus drivers and passengers on Monday, drivers fear for their safety and that of their passengers.

This resulted in delays and partial service from late afternoon, reports George Herald.

ALSO READ: Two trucks petrol-bombed in George riots

As a result, GO GEORGE regrets to announce that all services will be suspended with immediate effect until further notice.

“We realise the negative impact this has on our businesses and schools, for residents who need public transport to work and health services,” GO GEORGE manager James Robb said. “It was a decision which we made after much deliberation, but the safety of all our customers and staff is of utmost importance and having assessed all the risks, we feel that this is the best decision given previous violent actions by disgruntled individuals.”

Passengers are advised to make alternative arrangements, while the George community is encouraged to support those who will need transport to get to work or school or health facilities.

GO GEORGE apologises for the inconvenience and invites passengers and employers to phone their call centre on 0800 044 044, or follow them on Facebook for the latest updates.

