 
menu
South Africa 14.8.2018 09:50 am

DA suspects corruption as Gauteng health spends R94m on private legal firms

Citizen reporter
DA Gauteng MPL Jack Bloom at a press briefing on Tuesday, 17 July 2018. Picture: Thembelihle Mkonza/ANA

DA Gauteng MPL Jack Bloom at a press briefing on Tuesday, 17 July 2018. Picture: Thembelihle Mkonza/ANA

The opposition says the department should not be spending millions on private lawyers when most legal work could be done in-house.

The Gauteng health department spent R94 million on private legal firms in the past year, Democratic Alliance health shadow minister MEC Jack Bloom said on Tuesday.

He said, according to a written reply by health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa, the department’s legal unit was understaffed and its lawyers handled 300 cases each.

“Ramokgopa admits that the understaffing affects the unit greatly, in terms of ensuring that cases are prepared well in time, work is at the acceptable standard and presented to the MEC and HOD timeously for approval of mandates,” he said.

Bloom said his party was concerned that a lawyer handled about 300 cases, many of which were medical negligence cases where compensation amounts were claimed.

“There is no way that they can give decent attention to each case, some of which are fraudulent. Furthermore, poor management has led to six legal officers resigning in the last year. The department should not be spending R94 million a year on private lawyers when most legal work could be done in-house.

“I also suspect corruption in the use of private legal firms that are probably grossly overcharging. The DA calls for a high-calibre, fully staffed legal unit to handle all health legal matters speedily and cost effectively, including the avalanche of medical negligence claims,” he said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Gauteng health harms more than 8,000 patients a year, Ramokgopa admits 6.8.2018
Tshwane hospital sets service delivery standard 14.5.2018
Sheriff attaches Gauteng health dept furniture 27.8.2017

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.