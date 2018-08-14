Co-author of alleged apartheid paedophile ring book found dead in PE

Mark Minnie, a former narcotics branch policeman who co-authored a book exposing an apartheid paedophile ring, has been found dead on the outskirts of Port Elizabeth, reports News24.

The recently published The Lost Boys of Bird Island tells of “fishing excursions” organised by former apartheid defence minister Magnus Malan, wealthy businessman and police reservist Dave Allen – who died in an apparent suicide at the age of 37 – and National Party environmental affairs minister John Wiley, who also died at 80 by alleged suicide weeks after Allen was found dead with similar gunshot wounds to the head.

Journalist Chris Steyn, who also authored the book, has confirmed Minnie’s death to News24, but did not elaborate.

Details surrounding the death are still unclear, but it is reported that no foul play is suspected. Police in the Eastern Cape have opened an inquest docket.

Updates will follow as more information is made available.

