Trio busted for dealing drugs in Secunda

An intelligence-driven operation by members of the Hawks Saneb (South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau) Mpumalanga, Secunda Dog Unit and Crime Intelligence led to the arrest of Therandran Frank Naidoo, 36, Linda Margaret Swart, 49, and Japhet Chiebuka Onuoha Jeff, 32, for dealing in drugs, reports Ridge Times.

The team followed information about a Toyota Fortuner with three occupants who were peddling drugs at Secunda/Evander road.

The vehicle was spotted and stopped, and upon the search, crystal meth valued at R31 000 was found hidden under the front passenger seat.

The Fortuner, cellphones and drugs were confiscated, and are valued at R440 000.

The trio appeared in Secunda Magistrates’ Court on Monday, August 13, and Linda Swart was granted R500.

The matter between Frank and Japhet was postponed to August 15 for verification of documents. The duo are remanded in custody.

