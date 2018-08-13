 
menu
South Africa 13.8.2018 04:20 pm

Witbank auto dealer hit by sly suspects as one car disappears

Samantha Traill
Max Köhler, owner of Köhler Auto Witbank.

Max Köhler, owner of Köhler Auto Witbank.

It is still a mystery to the owner of Köhler Auto and staff members of how suspects got away with a car while both keys are still at the dealership.

A baffling incident of theft occurred on Thursday, minutes after closing time at a used car sales dealership in Witbank, reports Witbank News.

According to Max Köhler, owner of Köhler Auto Witbank, as his daughter Anneke was about to leave the used car area, she was called back by the security guard.

The security guard informed her that he had just seen a white Volvo following a white Mercedes-Benz from that area.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Car theft caught on camera in Benoni

She then found out the car was stolen from the used car dealership. The tracking device had been deactivated.

What remains a mystery is that the dealership still has both keys inside the office that belongs to the car. How the car was removed from the dealership with such ease will be investigated.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android

Related Stories
Attacks spark rumours of gang operating in eMalahleni CBD 23.7.2018
Witbank police urge foreign nationals to open cases 5.7.2018
Schoolgirl allegedly raped by three taxi drivers in Witbank 8.6.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.