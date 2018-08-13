Witbank auto dealer hit by sly suspects as one car disappears

A baffling incident of theft occurred on Thursday, minutes after closing time at a used car sales dealership in Witbank, reports Witbank News.

According to Max Köhler, owner of Köhler Auto Witbank, as his daughter Anneke was about to leave the used car area, she was called back by the security guard.

The security guard informed her that he had just seen a white Volvo following a white Mercedes-Benz from that area.

She then found out the car was stolen from the used car dealership. The tracking device had been deactivated.

What remains a mystery is that the dealership still has both keys inside the office that belongs to the car. How the car was removed from the dealership with such ease will be investigated.

