Property owners urged to check with heritage authorities before renovations

The heritage authorities are requesting property owners to make enquiries about the heritage status of their properties before they do alterations, additions or demolition work on their properties, reports Roodepoort Record.

Recently, the City of Johannesburg, the Johannesburg Inner City Partnership and the Heritage Register partnered to help property owners find out if they need a permit from the heritage authority.

According to James Ball, founder of the Heritage Register, all that owners need to do is to complete an online form, pay a small fee and then wait a few days for the team to conduct research and compile a report.

“In addition, and other than just highlighting the heritage status of a property, the reports further guide owners on what to do next should a permit be needed,” added James.

While the Heritage Register team generates reports, the City will continue to improve enforcement measures to ensure compliance with heritage legislation.

MMC for development planning and political head for Region F, councillor Reuben Masango, said: “The enforcement of bylaws has been intensified to address illegal work happening across the city.”

“We encourage people to abide by the applicable by-laws to avoid legal action being instituted against them,” he added.

The Johannesburg Inner City Partnership is encouraging Residents’ Associations, City Improvement Districts and all stakeholders to commission heritage status reports for each property in their area. This will help to create an enabling environment for investment and protect important heritage sites for future generations. These sites have the potential to play a major role in the tourism offering of the City.

The launch of this service epitomises the new spirit of partnership between the City Council and the private sector in Johannesburg.

To submit a heritage status request, visit www.heritageregister.org.za

