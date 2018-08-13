Gautrain strike ends

After a difficult two weeks for commuters, the Gautrain strike has ended.

On Monday workers were presented with new wage proposals in order to obtain a mandate and end the strike at Gautrain following a marathon meeting with the Bombela Operating Company.

More than 90% of Gautrain workers downed tools on July 30, demanding a 10% basic salary hike, R1 600 a month housing allowance, R20 000-a-year unconditional bonus per employee, an increase in night work transport subsidy of R64 per nightshift and 50% medical aid contribution.

As a result, the Gautrain had to reduce train service during off-peak hours and on weekends, as well as its bus service.

In the meeting on Sunday, the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA), which was roped in to mediate the talks, tabled a new offer to the United National Transport Union (Untu), which was finally accepted.

Untu, together with the Federation of Unions of South Africa, will brief the media on the mandate given by the workers.